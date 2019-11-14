Main 

ROP issues statement on ‘e-visa’ reports

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has issued a statement on reports about changes in the e-visa rules, which were published in some foreign media.

ROP said that the procedures in place for issuing visas are the same and added that those wishing to visit the Sultanate can obtain electronic visas or through its counters at ports of the Sultanate.

The police stated that those wishing to visit the Sultanate can see the procedures and requirements by visiting the websites https://evisa.rop.gov.om) or www.rop.gov.om.

