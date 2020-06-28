ROP issues safety guidelines for customer service centres

Muscat: All services provided by the Royal Oman Police (ROP), including traffic, passport and residence and civil status departments, will resume from July 1.

Some of the safety precautions to be followed are:

Wearing masks and hand gloves until the end of the transaction and leaving the service building.

Applying physical spacing of 2 meters during the waiting period for the completion of the transaction.

People will not be allowed to enter unless they comply with the requirements.

Action will be taken against people who are not committed to following the guidelines.

Using the available online services will help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and also the waiting period at the service providing centers.