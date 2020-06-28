Local Main 

ROP issues safety guidelines for customer service centres

Oman Observer

Muscat: All services provided by the Royal Oman Police (ROP), including traffic, passport and residence and civil status departments, will resume from July 1.

Some of the safety precautions to be followed are:

Wearing masks and hand gloves until the end of the transaction and leaving the service building.

Applying physical spacing of 2 meters during the waiting period for the completion of the transaction.

People will not be allowed to enter unless they comply with the requirements.

Action will be taken against people who are not committed to following the guidelines.

Using the available online services will help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and also the waiting period at the service providing centers.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6991 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

IORA praises Oman’s contribution

Oman Observer Comments Off on IORA praises Oman’s contribution

GCC consumer prices rise by 4.3 pc

Oman Observer Comments Off on GCC consumer prices rise by 4.3 pc

WIPO hails Sultanate’s efforts in IP protection

Oman Observer Comments Off on WIPO hails Sultanate’s efforts in IP protection