ROP issues clarification on video clip from mall

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has issued a clarification on a video clip that has been circulating in social media.

Police said the video was filmed at a prominent shopping mall in the Muscat Governorate which saw some armed youngsters walking around in an inappropriate manner.

They were summoned for interrogation and to complete the legal formalities.

According to reports, the armed people shown in the video had forcibly entered the mall despite being stopped by the security.

Followers of the video on various social media platforms requested the police and the competent authorities to find out what led the youth to behave in such a matter and not just criminalise them.

 

