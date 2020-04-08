Main 

ROP introduces e-renewal system for vehicle registration

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police on Wednesday said that starting today, it will be permissible to renew the registration of vehicles, that have exceeded 10 years since the date of manufacturing via the ROP smartphone application without vehicle inspection.

The decision followed the suspension of vehicle inspection as part of measures aimed to stem COVID-19 outbreak. All vehicle owners need to do is to renew the vehicle insurance online and then complete the registration renewal procedures including e-payment through the ROP app.

