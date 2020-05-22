ROP initiates action against people not wearing masks

Muscat: ROP has started taking actions against individuals and groups for not wearing masks in public places and violating the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

According to sources, ROP has been booking and reprimanding even pedestrians found to be not wearing the masks.

Private vehicles are not considered part of public areas included in the above violation.

Not wearing masks at public areas a commercial and industrial sites authorized to operate work sites in public and private sectors, public transport, and other public areas) is a violation of the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

Violators shall be subject to an administrative fine of RO20. In the case of repetition, the fine shall be doubled.