ROP holds graduation, launches e-platforms

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Muscat: On the occasion of the Annual Day of Royal Oman Police (ROP), the Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences on Tuesday celebrated the graduation of a training programme for the 46th batch of university graduate officers, the 43rd batch of diploma holder officers, the 7th batch of limited-service officers and the 47th batch of specialized university officers.

Also, as part of the ROP Annual Day celebrations, Lt Gen Hasan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector-General of Police and Customs launched three electronic systems aimed at improving the services provided by ROP to its affiliates. The three e-systems are: electronic training platform, human resources management system (Masar) and the electronic wallet (Riaya).

The electronic training platform is an interactive platform that provides an optimal training environment and enables the trainers to publish information, goals, plans and activities related to the training programmes. It also enables exchange of information and opinions between trainers and trainees thereby contributes to achieving quality training outputs.

The Masar human resources management system is aimed at regulating financial and administrative procedure at all ROP units through the integrated electronic services application.

The electronic wallet ((Riaya) comes within the framework of the ROP leadership’s attention to provide social services to the ROP affiliates. It’s an electronic wallet connected with the smart card and equipped with an electronic chip that enables police affiliates to avail social service provided to them by ROP.