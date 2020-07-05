Local 

ROP foils two drug smuggling attempts

Oman Observer

Muscat: Two Asians linked to an international drug smuggling network have been arrested by the Directorate-General for Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances at the Royal Oman Police (ROP), in Muscat Governorate.

The suspects were arrested from a house in Muttrah following continued monitoring and tracking operations by the anti-drug department. A total of 40 kgs of crystal meth and 23 kgs of hash were recovered from the defendants.
Meanwhile, the ROP command in Dhofar Governorate foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of khat in the Wilayat of Salalah.

ROP has commended the efforts made by citizens and expatriates to combat the smuggling and trafficking of drugs by reporting activities of suspected drug dealers through the toll-free number 1444.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7072 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Doctors face exam

Oman Observer Comments Off on Doctors face exam

Engineering dept of CAS Sohar organises visit to Oman Gas Company

Oman Observer Comments Off on Engineering dept of CAS Sohar organises visit to Oman Gas Company

eServices uptake in Oman: ITA survey

Oman Observer Comments Off on eServices uptake in Oman: ITA survey