ROP foils two drug smuggling attempts

Muscat: Two Asians linked to an international drug smuggling network have been arrested by the Directorate-General for Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances at the Royal Oman Police (ROP), in Muscat Governorate.

The suspects were arrested from a house in Muttrah following continued monitoring and tracking operations by the anti-drug department. A total of 40 kgs of crystal meth and 23 kgs of hash were recovered from the defendants.

Meanwhile, the ROP command in Dhofar Governorate foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of khat in the Wilayat of Salalah.

ROP has commended the efforts made by citizens and expatriates to combat the smuggling and trafficking of drugs by reporting activities of suspected drug dealers through the toll-free number 1444.