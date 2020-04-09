ROP explains Muscat lockdown

Muscat: The shutdown beginning April 10 to April 22 in the Muscat Governorate will start at 10am on Friday. During the shutdown people cannot travel to other governorates from Muscat, while entry of individuals into Muscat from other governorates will not be allowed as well.

The shutdown, however, will permit vehicles to pass through the checkpoints that have essential role to play in terms of supplies related to food and other commodities.

At 10am Friday morning the check and control points will be activated. After this period no one will be allowed to enter Muscat, said Major Mohammed al Hashami of Royal Oman Police.

“As for movement within Muscat, shops will remain open and individuals can go out to purchase essential items. People can also go to pharmacies and make hospital visits if the need arises. However, the public must restrain from gathering in large groups to shop. There will be a steady flow of supplies. There is no need to buy in a rush or in bulk. On Tuesday night we saw a lot of people shopping and gathering up very closely, which is not good. Please relax and do not panic,” Major Al Hashami told Observer.

Meanwhile, Wilayat Muttrah will continue to be completely under shutdown along with parts of Ruwi, Al Hamria and Wadi Kabeer.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) requested people to understand the main reason behind the shutdown.

When asked, should people who work in Muscat Governorate but live in another governorate must return before the shutdown, Major Al Hashmi said, “It is up to them, if they want to return to Muscat Governorate, they should return before the shutdown.”

The traffic will continue to be stopped from Ruwi to Wadi Adai and beyond, but rest of the Muscat governorate can continue with their regular exercise. “People can move, except for Wilayat Muttrah as it is under shutdown and that will continue. Ruwi, Hamria, Wadi Kabeer are part of Wilayat Muttrah so the restrictions continue including part of Darsait.

Individuals must carry their IDs and work cards while stepping out for essential needs. But the best measure to combat novel coronavirus has been to stay home and avoid gatherings and while shopping to maintain one meter distance between each other.