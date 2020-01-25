ROP tells companies to register for work e-Visa

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) has urged companies and institutions not registered with the e-Visa system to do so by visiting the nearest Directorate-General of Passports and Residence.

Under the e-Visa system, according to the ROP, the PROs or authorized officials at various establishments will not be required to visit the offices to submit the applications for a work visa. “Instead, they can get the formalities completed provided their establishments are registered in the e-visa system.”

The new electronic visa system was developed by ROP to keep pace with the government’s vision to minimize the time and efforts of both the general public and officials under the national e-governance policy.

While organizations registered in the e-visa system can apply for work visas online, the establishments, not previously registered in the old system, must visit the nearest branch of the Directorate-General of Passports and Residence to register in the commercial registry under the old system.

New companies joining the electronic visa system should register as a user by visiting the website https://evisa.rop.gov.om and following certain steps, which include an electronic authentication. “The users can choose to log in using the ID card or mobile phone for which the PKI featured SIM card provided by the telecom service provider is required.”

According to ROP, the electronic application form is available on the website, which should be endorsed and stamped by the sponsor, and to be typed in Arabic for Arab nationals and in English for Non-Arab nationals. The documents to be enclosed at the time of application is two photographs size(4x6cm), copy of the expatriate’s passport, provided it is valid for a period not less than six months, the original labor permit issued by the Ministry of Manpower and a copy with each application form.

“In case the application is presented by someone other than the sponsor, the representative must be Omani and holding a written authorization issued from the Directorate General of Passport & Residence as per the sponsor’s request. A medical fitness certificate issued for citizens of some countries specified as follows by the Ministry of Health (India, Pakistan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Syria, Sudan, Ethiopia); certificate must be endorsed by the Ministry of Health.”

In cases of transferring the sponsorship within the Sultanate, there must be a release letter from the former sponsor and approved by the Directorate General of Labour. All violations, including the delay fine, must have already been settled when the visa application is submitted, according to ROP.

Some nationalities or categories need special permits – Filipino housemaids need labor permit from the Philippine Embassy and attested by Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs) prior to the application.