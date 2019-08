MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has refuted rumours of a murder which occurred in the Wilayat of Suhar.

In an online statement, the ROP has denied messages being circulated on social media regarding the murder of a person in the Al Afifa area of Suhar.

“There is no truth in the news saying that a person has been murdered in Suhar. The death was attributed to natural causes,” reads an online statement.

