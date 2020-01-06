Local 

ROP denies murder incident in South Batinah

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said denied reports about a murder case in the Al Musannah area of South Al Batinah Governorate.

ROP said the reports were untrue and called on everyone not to circulate false news and verify its sources.

Article 61 of the Omani Criminal Law states that using telecommunication devices or any other means to send out incorrect messages fully knowing that they are incorrect, is punishable with not more than one year in jail or a fine of up to RO 1,000 or both.

 

