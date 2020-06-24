ROP customer services to resume on July 1

Muscat: All services (including passport and residence, civil status, and traffic) of the Royal Oman Police that were suspended as preventive measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 will resume next week.

“All service providing centers will reopen from July 1 and safety measures recommended by the competent authorities should be taken into consideration,” ROP said.

All services at the Directorate General of Passport and Residence including civil status, visa issuance, visa stamping and resident card services were suspended from March 23.

To meet the needs of the public, the ROP had introduced self-service kiosks for the renewal of vehicle registration.