Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) continues to perform its national duties by activating checkpoints and deploying patrols all across the governorates of the Sultanate to enforce the decision taken by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and related to the nighttime closure of commercial activities and ban on individual and vehicle movement between 8 pm and 5 am.

Brigadier Mohammed bin Nasser al Kindi, Director-General of Operations, has affirmed ROP preparedness to carry on with its role in handling emergencies and keeping safety and security across the Sultanate as well as taking maximum preventive measures to stem the spread of coronavirus by deploying traffic and security patrols and monitoring public places with support of the police aviation and monitoring the implementation of health isolation and social distancing.

The director-general of operations said in order to ensure that the basic services and emergency cases are not affected by the lockdown and movement restriction, ROP will allow the passage of emergency vehicles (electricity, water and telecommunications), cleaning and sanitary drainage vehicles, ambulances and all types of trucks weighing 3 tonnes or more.

He noted that movement will be permissible for airport staffs, ports and refinery workers, health workers, incoming and outgoing passengers with only one escort provided that they carry a travel document, journalists and media people whose work nature requires their presence at the workplace, emergency and sheltering sector teams in the governorates and Imams.

Al Kindi said that the owners of companies and stores should allow their employees enough time to reach their homes before 8 pm, urging citizens and residents to finish their work prior to the lockdown timing in order not to violate lockdown orders. He affirmed that the decision also includes movement outside home by any means whatsoever.

Meanwhile, the emergency centre of the Directorate-General of Operations will receive reports related to violations of the Supreme Committee’s decisions and handle them in coordination with the relevant authorities.

ROP has called on citizens and residents to comply with the instructions and warnings issued through the official channels and to report violations by calling the number 1099 dedicated to following events related to the Covid-19 pandemic around the clock. — ONA