ROP continues efforts in Dhofar

SALALAH: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) is making constant efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 across the Sultanate. Major Tariq bin Awadh al Shanfari from the Department of Public Relations at ROP said in an interview with Oman News Agency (ONA), that the ROP, within the framework of enforcing the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, regarding the closure of commercial activities and night-time movement ban in Dhofar Governorate between 6 pm and 5 am which came into effect from Saturday, ROP will continue its procedures aimed at contributing to containing the prevalence of Covid-19. He added that ROP seeks to find a cooperative environment and commitment from all society segments in order to contribute to containing the pandemic in accordance to the plan laid down by the Supreme Committee.

The ROP official said that the basic service vehicles, emergency vehicles (electricity, water and telecommunications), cleaning and waste water vehicles, ambulances and all types of trucks weighing more than 3 tonnes, will be allowed to pass during the lockdown hours.

Besides, airport and land port staff, health workers, arriving and departing passengers, media personnel, relief and sheltering sector teams, will be allowed to pass during the lockdown hours, he said. — ONA