Validity period for unsponsored tourists is one month: ROP

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) has clarified the issue of the validity period for certain kinds of visas.

“Please be informed that the use-by date (validity) for unsponsored tourists and express visas is one month from the date of the issue. Therefore, it is recommended to have the application sent at least one week before you travel,” ROP said in a statement.

ROP added, “E-visa website is the official site to apply and make sure that you get it through the official channel.”

For tourists wishing to visit the country for a short stay, an e-Visa valid up to 10 days (26A Tourist Visit Visa) is available, said a travel operator.

The e-visa, which allows travelers to stay in the Sultanate for up to 10 days, costs RO5 while the (26B) single entry Tourist Visit Visa is valid up to 30 days and costs RO20.

“Be careful not to apply for your visa online too early, as it is issued in a maximum of 2/3 days, it is advisable to prepare your application online twenty days before your arrival,” he said.