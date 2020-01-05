ROP celebrates Annual Day

NIZWA: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Sunday celebrated its Annual Day, which falls on January 5 of every year.

A ceremony was held at the Military Parade Field of the Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences (SQAPS) in the Wilayat of Nizwa under the auspices of Shaikh al Fahdl bin Mohammed al Harthy, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers.

At the beginning of the ceremony, ROP music band played the national anthem. Then, the commander of the column requested permission from the chief guest to inspect the front column of the parade. The graduates passed before the main dais in a military parade.

The chief guest then handed over awards to top graduates of the 45th batch of university officers, 42nd batch of diploma officers and the 6th batch of the limited service.

The academy banner was handed over from the 42nd batch of cadet officers to the 43rd batch of cadet officers. The graduates chanted the ROP anthem “Homat Al Haqq” and proclaimed thrice Long Live His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. At the end of the ceremony, the national anthem was played, followed by ROP horsemen marching before the main dais in a military parade.

During the event, Governorate of Al Wusta Police Command was announced as winner of ROP Award for Criminal Investigation, which aims at raising awareness on the importance of criminal investigation.

The Governorate of Muscat Police Command has been declared winner of ROP Traffic Safety Competition (A Role Model of Compliance). The Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences was declared winner of ROP competition for infantry.

During the ceremony, Shaikh al Harthy launched the SQAPS website www.sqaps.edu.om to keep abreast with the rapid development witnessed by the ROP in various police fields.

Shaikh al Harthy also launched the smart authorization card for ROP personnel.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, advisers, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), ROP, military and security units, members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, judges, shaikhs, local officials, dignitaries in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah and parents of the graduates. — ONA

