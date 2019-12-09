ROP carries out 54 rescue operations in Al Dhahirah

MUSCAT: Royal Oman Police (ROP) handled 54 incidents resulting from heavy rains in Al Dhahirah Governorate. These included cases of drowning and vehicles washed away in overflowing wadis. Rescue operations were carried out by ROP in cooperation with the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance with the support of the police aviation and volunteer teams. Rescue teams made huge efforts to save lives of many people who got stranded in flooded wadis. A family of five were rescued by ROP aviation from Wadi Al Khabib in Dhank. Another four people were pulled out by rescuers in Wadi Al Athim in Ibri. A man was also rescued after his car was washed away in Wadi Dhank. ROP helicopters airlifted tens of motorist whose vehicles were stuck in blocked roads. Also, police helicopters airlifted two sick people to Ibri Hospital and rescued a motorist whose car was swept away in flooded Wadi Al Sibeikhi in the Wilayat of Ibri. — ONA

