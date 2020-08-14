ROP call centre 9999 to stop receiving calls for maintenance
Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has said that its operations center will stop receiving calls via 9999 for a short period due to technical issues.
Until the malfunction is repaired, residents and citizens can contact various police stations for any emergency matters.
|Muscat Governorate HQ
|24648007
|Muscat Police Station
|24736611
|Wattayah Police Station
|24566538
|Ruwi Police Station
|24701099
|Muttrah Police Station
|24712211
|Bausher Police Station
|24691199
|Al-Amerat Police Station
|24875999 – 24876999
|Quriyat Police Station
|24845555
|A’Seeb Police Station
|24420099
|Al-Azaiba Police Station
|24521099
|Al-Khoud Police Station
|24425013
|Al-Batinah North Governorate HQ
|26859499
|Directorate of Traffic & Licensing Sohar
|26843699
|Sohar Police Station
|26840099
|Saham Police Station
|26854099
|Al Khabura Police Station
|26805099
|Shinas Police Station
|26748199
|Khatmat Milaha Police Station
|26849413
|Suwaiq Police Station
|26860099
|Majan Police Post
|25669433
|Al Aswad Police Post
|26849599
|Al Wajajah Police Station
|26849911
|Al-Batinah South Governorate HQ
|26875099
|Al-Awabi Police Station
|26767002
|A’Rustaq Police Station
|26876999
|Al Musann’a Police Station
|26868855
|Barka Police Station
|26882099