ROP call centre 9999 now functional

Oman Observer 184 Views
Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has said that its operations center is now receiving calls via 9999 after the technical issues were rectified.
Earlier, the ROP said that residents and citizens can contact various police stations for any emergency matters. 
Muscat Governorate HQ 24648007
Muscat Police Station 24736611
Wattayah Police Station 24566538
Ruwi Police Station 24701099
Muttrah Police Station 24712211
Bausher Police Station 24691199
Al-Amerat Police Station 24875999 – 24876999
Quriyat Police Station 24845555
A’Seeb Police Station 24420099
Al-Azaiba Police Station 24521099
Al-Khoud Police Station 24425013
Al-Batinah North Governorate HQ 26859499
Directorate of Traffic & Licensing Sohar 26843699
Sohar Police Station 26840099
Saham Police Station 26854099
Al Khabura Police Station 26805099
Shinas Police Station 26748199
Khatmat Milaha Police Station 26849413
Suwaiq Police Station 26860099
Majan Police Post 25669433
Al Aswad Police Post 26849599
Al Wajajah Police Station 26849911
Al-Batinah South Governorate HQ 26875099
Al-Awabi Police Station 26767002
A’Rustaq Police Station 26876999
Al Musann’a Police Station 26868855
Barka Police Station 26882099

 

