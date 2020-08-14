ROP call centre 9999 now functional
Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has said that its operations center is now receiving calls via 9999 after the technical issues were rectified.
Earlier, the ROP said that residents and citizens can contact various police stations for any emergency matters.
|Muscat Governorate HQ
|24648007
|Muscat Police Station
|24736611
|Wattayah Police Station
|24566538
|Ruwi Police Station
|24701099
|Muttrah Police Station
|24712211
|Bausher Police Station
|24691199
|Al-Amerat Police Station
|24875999 – 24876999
|Quriyat Police Station
|24845555
|A’Seeb Police Station
|24420099
|Al-Azaiba Police Station
|24521099
|Al-Khoud Police Station
|24425013
|Al-Batinah North Governorate HQ
|26859499
|Directorate of Traffic & Licensing Sohar
|26843699
|Sohar Police Station
|26840099
|Saham Police Station
|26854099
|Al Khabura Police Station
|26805099
|Shinas Police Station
|26748199
|Khatmat Milaha Police Station
|26849413
|Suwaiq Police Station
|26860099
|Majan Police Post
|25669433
|Al Aswad Police Post
|26849599
|Al Wajajah Police Station
|26849911
|Al-Batinah South Governorate HQ
|26875099
|Al-Awabi Police Station
|26767002
|A’Rustaq Police Station
|26876999
|Al Musann’a Police Station
|26868855
|Barka Police Station
|26882099