ROP appeal for help in finding missing citizen

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police on Tuesday issued a statement seeking help from the public to find a missing citizen from the wilayat of Ibri.

ROP’s Directorate of Public Relations said the 53-years-old Omani citizen Khalifa bin Suleieman al Jassasi left his residence in the wilayat of Ibri on 27th March and hasn’t returned till date.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact ROP’s operations center on 9999 or the nearest police station.

