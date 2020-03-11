ROP announces integrated action plan to fight Covid-19

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced the launch of an integrated action plan to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

In a statement released to the media, Brigadier Dr. Abdulmalik bin Suleiman al Kharousi, Director General of Medical Services at Royal Oman Police (ROP), said that travellers coming through the land, sea, and air entry ports are consistently monitored by Royal Oman Police.

He added that an integrated medical team will be engaged to set up a mobile hospital to meet any emergency as ROP tirelessly exerts efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The hospital’s ICU department is provided with beds for critical conditions in addition to a laboratory to test blood samples.

The police have been coordinating with the Ministry of Health to make sure that arrivals fill the self- disclosure form and, at the same time check all passports to get insured that arrivals don not have a travel history to the epidemic countries.

ROP also provides detailed information about the travelers coming from coronavirus-affected countries and contact health institutions in case of any suspected cases.

