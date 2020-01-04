ROP alerts Internet users on e-mail fraud

MUSCAT, JAN 4 – The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has cautioned Internet users that a spam is being circulated ostensibly on its name advising the users to pay a fine online. A large number of citizens and residents have received a mail which says that the user has been fined for watching blocked online content and that his ID has been blocked for the same reason. The page that is directed by a link sent to many says that the user’s ID has been blocked for viewing porno content or any other prohibited content online.

The next line will be taking the already-panicked user by shock which suggest that he or she should pay RO 300 using Visa or Mastercard in order to unblock the browser. The information which suggests that the browser would be automatically unblocked after the payment, also threatens the user of transferring the case files to the Public Prosecution if he fails to pay the money or he attempts to unblock it by himself. “This is a fake page and not a virus which can be removed by clicking the suitable keys on the keyboard and it disappears,” an ROP official told the Observer.

“However, do not respond to such spams,” he added. The Cyber Safety Department at the ROP carries out regular awareness campaigns on such online spams among the net users and advise them not to fall prey to unscrupulous spammers and be cautious against these criminals online.