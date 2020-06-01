ROP : 3 dead, 140 rescued during tropical depression in Dhofar

Read Time: 1 Minute, 14 Second

SALALAH: The Emergency Management Centre of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has dealt with more than 145 reports since it was activated on May 29. The reports comprised incidents of vehicles washed away, persons trapped in running wadis, roadblocks, fires and assistance requests, according to Brigadier Mohsin bin Ahmed al Abri, Police Commander of Dhofar Governorate.

Personnel from ROP and the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) rescued 140 people during the operations. Rescue teams were able to pull out a number of vehicles from running wadis and transferred patients to the Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah, Al Abri said.

The ROP Emergency Management Centre which comprises specialised military and security sectors concerned with handling adverse weather manged to cope with the emergency and reduce losses thanks to its swift response and optimal handling of events, he said.

Royal Oman Police, armed with enhanced experience in tackling prior adverse weather conditions, deployed manpower in multiple locations and carried out proactive operations to avoid human losses as many people were evacuated from low-lying areas, the ROP official said.

Two citizens have died while attempting to cross overflowing Wadi Arzat in Salalah and an expat worker was killed and three others injured when a house collapsed in Central Salalah district, Al Abri said adding that a search operation is underway for an Omani man washed away in Wadi Thaboun in the Wilayat of Thamrait. — ONA

