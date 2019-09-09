Root lacks feel for captaincy, says Boycott

LONDON: Joe Root came out fighting after Australia retained the Ashes with a thrilling victory in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday but questions remain about his effectiveness as captain. The 28-year-old cut a rather forlorn figure as Australia celebrated moving 2-1 ahead in the series but insists he is still the right man to lead England forward. This week’s Oval Test offers Root the chance of at least avoiding becoming the first England captain to lose a home series against Australia since Mike Atherton suffered that fate in 2001 — a result that prompted his international retirement. While Root remains England’s best batsman and is still in his prime, not all are convinced that he is getting the best out of his team-mates with his decision-making during the four Tests so far against Australia being questioned.

“Joe Root is such a likeable lad, a quality batsman and nobody wants to hurt or humiliate him but I’m afraid he lacks any feel for captaincy,” former opening batsman and respected pundit Geoffery Boycott, who had a short spell as captain in 1977-78, told the Daily Telegraph on Monday. “His captaincy has been very disappointing and he has to seriously think about whether he is suited for the job and whether it is affecting his batting’’. Root’s record since taking over as captain from Alastair Cook two years ago has seen series wins at home against India and South Africa and away in Sri Lanka. But England were thrashed by Australia in 2017 and this year lost a series to West Indies for the first time since 2009. — Reuters

Related