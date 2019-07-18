Role of Sultanate in child protection issues discussed

NEW YORK: Sayyedah Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) for International Cooperation, Chairperson of Children First Association, met with Najat Maalla M’jid, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Violence against Children in New York.

The meeting touched on the role of the Sultanate in issues of child protection and the Sultanate’s interest in issues of child protection and the rejection of all types of violence.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Violence against Children praised the pioneering role of the Sultanate in enacting laws on the criminalisation of children abuses.

Sayyedah Dr Mona invited Najat Maalla M’jid to be one of the keynote speakers at the International Society for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (ISPCAN) International Congress, which will be held for the first time in the Sultanate in September 2019.

On the sidelines of the high-level political forum on Sustainable Development, Sayyedah Dr Mona met with Henrietta Fore, Unicef Executive Director.

The two sides discussed the most important work of the Children First Association, in addition to the mechanisms for strengthening the joint efforts of the Unicef and the Association to achieve the objectives behind its establishment. — ONA

Related