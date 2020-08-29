Role of nursing vital for universal health coverage goals

SALALAH: The Directorate of Health Services in Dhofar reiterated its commitment to raise healthcare standards while marking the ‘Nursing Now’ global campaign on Saturday. The participants discussed the role of nursing terming it vital to achieve the goals of ‘universal health coverage for all’.

The participants from various healthcare units put stress on strengthening the capabilities of the nursing workforce to bring about a perceptible change in the healthcare system.

The participants who gave valuable suggestions during the campaign included directors of various departments in the health directorate, and representatives from the medical complex in the Diwan of Royal Court, the Armed Forces Hospital, and private health institutions.

Salem al Mughaini, Director of Nursing Affairs Department in Dhofar, called upon awareness among the workforce involving the nursing and midwifery staff and put stress on continuous knowledge sharing with the latest happenings in the sector. He exhorted them to be prepared for all the levels of nursing care to achieve the desired goals.

A visual on nursing and its importance in the health sector was also during the launch of the campaign, while the Director General’s message was delivered by Dr Salem bin Saeed Habash Al Kathiri, Director of the Department of Disease Control. He thanked the nursing staff for their humanitarian work and the sacrifices they make in all the situations.

In an interactive session, all the participants expressed views and reiterated the resolve to serve humanity with their work.

The Nursing Now is a three-year (2018-2020) global campaign, run in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Council of Nurses, which aims at improving health by raising the profile and status of nursing worldwide.

Five areas are under the focus of the campaign. The first is to ensure a more prominent voice of the nurses and midwives in health policy-making. Second is encouraging greater investment in the nursing workforce then recruiting more nurses into leadership positions; conducting research that helps determine where nurses can have the greatest impact; and the last is sharing of best nursing practices.