Role of higher education institutions in achieving SDGs discussed

MUSCAT: Represented by its International Cooperation Office and its library section, the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), on Tuesday organised a virtual international workshop on the role of higher education institutions (HEI) in sustainable development goals (SDG) in liaison with the Beirut-Doha-based Unesco’s Arab region office.

HH Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice-Chancellor for External Cooperation at the SQU, said in a statement on the occasion that “the workshop constitutes a practical start of programmes, plans and activities about partnering with the government to achieve sustainable development goals within the framework of Oman Vision 2040.”

Dr Anna Paolini, Director of Unesco’s regional office for GCC States and Yemen, laid emphasis on the role of higher education institutions in spearheading change in the region.

The workshop worked towards devising SDG plans in a number of higher education institutions in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040. It discussed the rise and growth of higher education and sustainable development in the Sultanate, the first voluntary report of the Sultanate for the realisation of 2030 SDG and the activation of universities in this respect.

The workshop saw the participation of international speakers. Dr Anas Buhlal, Beirut Unesco’s office, delivered a lecture titled “Higher education and SDG”, while Dr Khalaf al Abri, SQU, gave a presentation about the development of higher education and sustainable development in the Sultanate. Dr Sharifa bint Hamoud al Harthiyah, member of the national team tasked with sustainable development and in-charge of the 9th sustainable development goal of 2030, spoke about the Sultanate’s national voluntary report on SDG 2030 and the significance of motivating higher education institutions.

The workshop also reviewed the experiences of different Omani universities, including the SQU, Dhofar University, Nizwa University, Sohar University and Muscat University.

The workshop’s opening ceremony was held under the auspices of HH Dr Fahd bin al Julanda al Said, Vice-Chancellor of SQU, in the presence of about 200 participants. — ONA