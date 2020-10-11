ROHM unveils new national ode, a tribute to the renewed Renaissance march

Muscat: The Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) has unveiled its new lyrical production, a national ode codenamed “Adheem Al Majd”.

Launching Adheem Al Majid or (“Great Glory”) ballad coincides with the anniversary of opening ROHM on October 12. The national ode celebrates various aspects of the renewed Renaissance march in the reign of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.

Featuring the influential words of Omani poet Ibrahim al Salmi, the emotional tunes of Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi and, composed by elite maestro Ameer Abdulmajeed, “Adheem Al Majd” is sung by a promising Omani youth, Fahd al Balushi in his first official song show.

Fahd al Balushi commands a multilevel voice which sets him aside in melodic quality. From a range of options, Fahd took aim at the most difficult tones in lyrical performance, following his fascination with song superstars like Sabah Fakhri and Lotfi Bouchnak.

“Adheem Al Majd” was shot as a national TV song at the studios of Cairo. A special band was formed at Opera Graphics in a manner that simulates reality in vision, motion, camera upload and artistic relay—the acoustic signature of Producer Nassir al Ruqaishi. –ONA