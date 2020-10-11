Main 

ROHM unveils new national ode, a tribute to the renewed Renaissance march

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) has unveiled its new lyrical production, a national ode codenamed “Adheem Al Majd”.

Launching Adheem Al Majid or (“Great Glory”) ballad coincides with the anniversary of opening ROHM on October 12. The national ode celebrates various aspects of the renewed Renaissance march in the reign of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.

Featuring the influential words of Omani poet Ibrahim al Salmi, the emotional tunes of Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi and, composed by elite maestro Ameer Abdulmajeed, “Adheem Al Majd” is sung by a promising Omani youth, Fahd al Balushi in his first official song show.

Fahd al Balushi commands a multilevel voice which sets him aside in melodic quality. From a range of options, Fahd took aim at the most difficult tones in lyrical performance, following his fascination with song superstars like Sabah Fakhri and Lotfi Bouchnak.

“Adheem Al Majd” was shot as a national TV song at the studios of Cairo. A special band was formed at Opera Graphics in a manner that simulates reality in vision, motion, camera upload and artistic relay—the acoustic signature of Producer Nassir al Ruqaishi. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8203 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

A Fragrant Life!

SARNGA DHARAN NAMBIAR Comments Off on A Fragrant Life!

High-level panel to help private sector tackle pandemic woes

Oman Observer Comments Off on High-level panel to help private sector tackle pandemic woes

ROP to open new service building in Bidiya

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP to open new service building in Bidiya