ROHM to Mark Omani Woman Day

Muscat: The Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) annually marks the Omani Woman Day set by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said to fall on 17 October each year in honour, recognition and pride of the great role played by the Omani woman, and her effective contributions to community development.

Marking the day comes at a concert to be held on Thursday to crown the achievements of Omani woman in the areas of music, art and society in recognition of her contributions and highlighting her role in preserving the Omani rich heritage through various arts, particularly folklore, music and singing.

ROHM programme of the new season (2019-2020), which was prepared to mark the occasion, includes a variety of musical performances, including Ladies Chamber Ensemble, which is the best

example of the artistic giving of the Omani woman, and the high level of achievement in the arts arena.

The ensemble’s concerts inside and outside the Sultanate have confirmed its extraordinary presence. Appearing as the evening’s special guest is the famous singer, Samira Said. Her concert will be held on Thursday. –ONA