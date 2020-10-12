ROHM produces new patriotic song ‘Great and Glorious’ that features emerging young Omani artist

The Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) has announced the production of a new patriotic song entitled Great and Glorious, released to coincide with the upcoming anniversary of the opera house on October 12, 2020.

Great and Glorious pays tribute to the renewed renaissance under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

The piece is written by the Omani poet Ibrahim Al Salmi, to music composed by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi, conducted and orchestrated by Amir Abdul Majeed, and performed by emerging talent Fahd Al Balushi.

Marking Al Balushi’s debut official engagement and first collaboration with the composer and conductor, the release has been hailed as a stellar production. Al Balushi began developing his singing talent pursuing a challenging repertoire, following a career journey inspired by two significant voices in modern Arab Music, those of Sabah Fakhri and Lotfi Bouchnak.

Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad Al Busaidi commented: “His voice is rare and unique. He has a wide range at multiple levels that allow him to sing the most difficult songs and connect with any melody, no matter how difficult it is. I was very happy to discover his voice and very optimistic about his future.”

Al Busaidi added, “I would especially like to thank the Royal Opera House Muscat for being the producer of this patriotic piece.”

Recorded in a studio in Egypt, Great and Glorious was directed by Nasser al Ruqishi of Alquds Art Production Company.

This production reflects the Royal Opera House Muscat’s ongoing commitment to supporting and encouraging young Omani talent, and to promoting creative industries throughout Oman.