ROHM presents celebrated Emirati singer, Ahlam

The Royal Opera House Muscat is pleased to present two concerts for singer Ahlam. Famous throughout the Arab world, Ahlam infuses her remarkable voice with the signature artistry of the khaleeji accent of the Gulf region. Uniquely bridging the generations, Ahlam has for many years been amazingly popular with people of all ages and is currently in demand across the entire spectrum of social media. Ahlam has been honoured in festivals throughout the Arab region. Especially notable was her performance at the 2003 Doha-Qatar Festival where she was crowned “Queen of the Arab Art”.

Beyond the borders of the Arab region, Ahlam has performed at the UESCO and Ledo Festivals in France, L’Olympia in Paris, the Washington Festival in the United States, various venues in Los Angeles, as well as at the Royal Albert Hall and other prestigious venues in London. In 2011, Ahlam became a member of the judging panel for MBC’s Arab Idol, along with Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury and other Arab luminaries. She has released a total of ten albums including two, El Thokol Sana’a and Hatha Ana under the distinguished Rotana label. Ahlam’s most popular songs are La Tsadigonah, Tidri Lesh and Talqah. At ROHM, Ahlam will present a concert with a selection of her past hits and fabulous new songs.

Ahlam will perform on two evenings – Thursday and Friday, December 5 and 6, at 7:00 pm.

Ahlam will participate in a Coffee & Dates session on December 3 at 7:00 pm. For information and booking, visit www.rohmuscat.org.om

