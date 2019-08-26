ROHM opens pedestrian bridge to its visitors

Muscat: The Royal Opera House Muscat has opened the iconic pedestrian bridge across Al Kharjiyah Street to its visitors on Monday.

The pedestrian bridge connects the Opera Galleria with the House of Musical Arts. Visitors can now experience the bridge every day from 6am – 12am.

According to ROHM’s statement on twitter “We are delighted to open the doors for Royal Opera visitors crossing the pedestrian bridge across the Al Kharjiyah Street, which links the Galleria Opera House to the House of Musical Arts. Visitors can now experience a bridge that blends East-West touches with traditional and modern style daily from 6am to 12am”.