ROHM higher committee holds meeting to review progress

Muscat: The Higher Committee of the Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) held a meeting today under the chairmanship of HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers during which it reviewed the progress of work at ROHM.

During the meeting, a presentation was made about the permanent exhibition and the music library of the House of Musical Arts at the ROHM. The technical equipment of the exhibition and the library will be completed after summer vacation.

It is hoped that the ROHM will gradually launch activities of the new season prior to the end of this year.