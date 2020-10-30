Rocky — the smart new addition to Kitzania!

Rocky was a one-month old kitten when he was rescued by my friends, the nice couple. He was in such a bad state that they doubted his survival and hence gave him the name Rocky, to make sure that he fights for his life. And fighting for his life he did and managed to get well in no time.

After spending some time with them, the couple knew that they couldn’t keep him for long in their flat as Rocky was a bundle of energy and needed space to spend it.

They decided to look for a new home for him and when I heard his story, I suggested that they’d bring him to Kitzania. After all, we didn’t have many kittens this year as half of them ended up in Mujahid’s stomach just a few hours after their birth! At that time, I had four kittens (3 siblings and a tricolour) that were around Rocky’s age and thought that they’d keep him company among the adult cats.

Parting with Rocky wasn’t easy for the couple, who promised to come often to visit and make sure that he was coping well with the sudden change from being a sole spoiled cat to being surrounded by many others. Rocky’s first day wasn’t easy as he was stressed and kept hiding from everyone.

Like many other sole cats I had before him, Rocky seemed to be more comfortable around humans than felines. What made him special is his pretty looks that opened many doors for him, starting with securing a place in our helper’s room during summer and hence sleeping in the AC day and night on a comfortable bed, rolled in a duvet!

Rocky learned — the hard way — that though his pretty looks worked wonders on humans, they were worthless when it came to his own kind. He seemed offended when he was slapped around by other cats, giving them astonished looks that clearly said: “But I’m so cute looking and should get away with things!”

Within a week of his stay in Kitzania, Rocky became friends with Zuha and her siblings. However, he didn’t like Nancy the tricolour much as like many of her type, she was a natural born psycho. Rocky learned how to climb up trees but rarely managed to get down without our help. His favourite toy were feathers (pigeon ones) that I collected for him whenever I went to feed the banished cats in the wadi.

Playing with those feathers, Rocky would do a set of kitten acrobats worthy of the Feline Olympics. This made other kittens jealous and kept snatching the feathers away from him, trying their luck in imitating his outstanding skills and — without doubt — failing miserably.

When my mother heard about his talent and the constant fight over the feathers, she bought him the coloured craft ones to help him continue his practice. Alas, he was never convinced with them being big in size and falsely coloured. This made him lose interest within minutes of practicing and leave them behind for his rivals to enjoy.

Being smart as well as good-looking, Rocky learned an important trick to help him keep his original feathers: by rolling over and hiding them under his belly after finishing his daily practice routine.

Of course, not being able to stay put for long meant that the feathers were seized the minute he got up to drink water or play. My friends still come to visit him and are always surprised to see him growing big so fast. Yet at heart Rocky will always remain a silly little kitten.

Rasha al Raisi is a certified skills trainer and the author of: The World According to Bahja. rashabooks@yahoo.com

