Roca One Day Design Challenge attracts 100 designers and architects

MUSCAT: ‘Echo’, the title of a project submitted by Abdullah al Mandhari, scooped the first prize in the third edition of the Roca One Day Design Challenge, which was held in Muscat recently. The competition, which took place at the Khimji Ramdas Infra Ghala Campus, challenged 100 young designers and architects to come up with an innovative proposal for bathroom spaces in schools.

The design proposals had to foster hygiene and coexistence habits among children, adapt to children of different ages, favour easy cleaning and maintenance, and take into account the high number of users.

Abdullah al Mandhari, a student of the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech), received a cash prize of RO 600 for his entry. The project consists of a sensor operated basin which contributes to significant water saving and improves hygiene and which is adjustable in height to adapt to different age groups. The attractive colourful round shaped design makes it fun to use for children.

Jury member Jumana Habib, Country Manager of Ibrahim Jaidah Architects & Engineers, said: “The jury considered the concept to have innovative and attractive features to favour hygiene while reducing water consumption in schools. The design facilitates awareness among children with regards to water consumption and allows adaptation to different age groups due to the adjustable height.”

The second prize of RO 400 went to ‘The Snail’, an entry by Muzna al Salmi and Fatma Sulaiman al Nabhani, both students at GUTech. The third prize, of RO 200, was awarded to Tiltink by Said al Balushi of Orpic and Mohammed al Kiyumi of Salikon. The ‘We Are Water prize’ for the most sustainable design went to The Tree of Life by Zainab Jafri from MAF+Partners.

