Road restrictions in Muscat: Sultan Qaboos Street closed

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has informed that the Sultan Qaboos Street will be closed to traffic, starting from Burj al Sahwa Roundabout towards Muscat from 9 am until 5 pm.

Motorists have been urged to use alternative roads during this period.

Travelers heading towards Muscat International Airport today have also requested to use alternative routes instead of Sultan Qaboos Street until 5 pm on Sunday.

ROP added that it is prohibited to park vehicles on both sides of the path on Sultan Qaboos Street from Burj al Sahwa Roundabout to Muscat, passing by Sea road (Muttrah waterfront), and the parking spaces near Al-Riyam Park, starting from Sunday morning (January 12) until Tuesday evening, January 14.

According to first-person experiences, motorists are not allowed to use the Qurum Heights from Darsait and instead urged to use the alternative Watayah road.

 

Oman Observer

