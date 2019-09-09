RO3,000 fine for selling counterfeit tyres in Rustaq

Muscat: A tyre retail shop was raided for selling counterfeit tyres in the Wilayat of Al Rustaq. Following a judgment issued by the primary court in the wilaya, the fraudster will face a fine of RO 3,000, six-month suspension, and seized-items confiscation.

The suspect was found manipulating dates of manufacture and evasively casting the charge on the tyre supplier. The second party allegedly pretended to be unaware of the expired tyres, pointing out that the tyres were imported with their current condition.

Following intensive investigations by the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP), the technical report conducted by the authority revealed that the accused had tampered with the dates of manufacture, and therefore, legal actions have been initiated against him.