Main 

RO3,000 fine for selling counterfeit tyres in Rustaq

Oman Observer

Muscat: A tyre retail shop was raided for selling counterfeit tyres in the Wilayat of Al Rustaq. Following a judgment issued by the primary court in the wilaya, the fraudster will face a fine of RO 3,000, six-month suspension, and seized-items confiscation.

The suspect was found manipulating dates of manufacture and evasively casting the charge on the tyre supplier. The second party allegedly pretended to be unaware of the expired tyres, pointing out that the tyres were imported with their current condition.

Following intensive investigations by the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP), the technical report conducted by the authority revealed that the accused had tampered with the dates of manufacture, and therefore, legal actions have been initiated against him.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4208 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman water sector to be fully restructured by year-end

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Oman water sector to be fully restructured by year-end

Five firms receive quality disclosure awards

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Five firms receive quality disclosure awards

Muscat Airport receives 15.4 million passengers in 2018

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Muscat Airport receives 15.4 million passengers in 2018