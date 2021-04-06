RO24 million collected as fine in 2020

Muscat: The Public Prosecution dealt with 132 cases last year that was related to the management of public funds, money laundering, 13 cases of embezzlement of public funds, 16 cases of abuse of positions, three cases of misuse of public funds, three cases of fraud and few others.

The Assistant Public Prosecutor and spokesperson said, “Seven cases related to human trafficking were registered in the prosecution in 2020, which is as the same as in 2019.”

The amounts as fine collected by the Public Prosecution in 2020 amounted to RO24 million.

There is a cooperation between the public prosecution, whether in the Gulf, the Arab world, or at the international level.

The Public Prosecution said that the number of cases brought to it in 2020 decreased by 18 percent.

Cybercrime cases are is investigated as per the Criminal Procedures Law and the Public Prosecution was able to reach the administrators of these accounts. In some cases, tweeters operate with fictitious names and they tweet from outside the Sultanate.