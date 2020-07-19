Local Main 

RO100 fine for not wearing masks in public places

Muscat:  The fine for not wearing masks in Oman has been raised to RO100 from RO20, according to Royal Oman Police (ROP), which was published in the official gazette on Sunday.

The fine will be for not wearing masks in public places (all commercial and industrial activities, workplace in public and private, in transportation and other places,  ROP said.

Lt Gen Hasan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, had issued Resolution 2020/194 that amended some provisions of Resolution 2020/151 regarding regulations for dealing with violators of the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid.

 

