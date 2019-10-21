Main 

RO 50 fine for parking in slot for disabled

Muscat: Motorists with special needs continue to face difficulties as some people continue to park vehicles at places meant for disabled people despite warnings and stiff penalties.

According to ROP, a fine of RO 50 and two black points are imposed for parking at the spot meant for those with special needs under the executive regulations of the Traffic Law 2018/32.

Recently, the Ministry of Social Development said it is the prerogative of the Royal Oman Police to take necessary action against the violations.

 

