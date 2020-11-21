RO 379 million worth of cargo handled at Port of Duqm

MUSCAT, Nov 21 – The Port of Duqm has seen an increase in revenues this year compared to 2019. The value of cargo handled by the port in the first nine months of 2020 till September-end amounted to RO 379m. The port received 607 ships during this period with an increase of 112 per cent in ship number and 30 per cent in terms of ship gross tonnage in the first half of 2020, Duqm Port management said. The Dry Dock Company is pressing ahead towards reinforcing its global position as an international ship repair yard and is seeing an increasing level of customer satisfaction.

The dry dock received 106 ships by the end of October this year and provided maintenance services to more than six ships that broke down in the sea. Other achievements include the replacement of iron parts weighing between 250 to 400 tonnes, replacement of bows for three ships. The Dry Dock Company targets to draw more customers from the Middle East in general and the Gulf region in particular with the majority of its customers being from Europe. The fishing harbour implementation rate has reached 86 per cent with the marine works expected to be completed in December as per the scheduled timeframe.

Majid al Hattali