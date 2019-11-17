RO 1,000 in cash prizes with Sohar International’s 49th National Day competition

MUSCAT: Celebrating the 49th National Day with its followers and the nation at large, Sohar International launched a new competition on their social media pages. Offering a total of RO 1,000 in cash prizes distributed amongst 5 lucky winners, the competition will consist of five questions focusing on Omani personalities with outstanding achievements that contributed to raising the Omani flag high.

Having launched in collaboration with the young Omani formula 4 champion — Shihab al Habsi, the competition will run from November 17 till November 21, 2019 and is open to all of the Bank’s social media followers to participate and get chances to win cash prizes. The competition platform will enable the bank to further shine light on some of the Omani individuals that have contributed towards the progress of this nation and pay tribute to them.

Commenting on the launch of the competition, Mazin Mahmoud al Raisi, Sr AGM & Head of Marketing & Customer Experience at Sohar International, said: “In conjunction with the celebrations taking place across the country on the occasion of the 49th National Day, we were keen to extend the celebration to the followers of Sohar International. The idea of the competition was to bring focus on introducing followers of some prominent Omani personalities who have a track record of honourable achievements in various fields and who have contributed actively to the journey of development and growth witnessed by the country since the dawn of the blessed Renaissance led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.”

