RO 1,000 fine for violations

Muscat, Feb 14 – The government has decided to impose hefty fines against restaurants and cafes that violate the decisions of the Supreme Committee, which are meant to limit the spread of Covid-19. Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), issued ministerial resolution 29/2021 regarding dealing with violators of the decisions of the Supreme Committee. Restaurants, cafes and places where shisha is served in violation of the decisions issued by the committee shall be imposed an administrative fine of RO 1,000, and the site will be closed for a month if the violation is repeated.

The Supreme Committee on February 10 had assigned the MoCIIP to monitor the compliance of restaurants, cafes, and places that serves hookah or shisha to customers.

Article 1 of the decision said that MOCIIP shall monitor the compliance of restaurants, cafes, and places where hookah is served with the decisions issued by the committee.

It will detect violations in restaurants, cafes, and places where hookah is served, and take the necessary measures regarding them.

It will enter restaurants, cafes, and places in which the hookah is provided to verify compliance with the committee’s decisions.

According to Article 2, “MOCIIP shall seek the assistance of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and the competent authorities in implementing the provisions of this decision.”

Article 3 states, “Restaurants, cafes, and places where shisha is served in violation of the decisions issued by the committee shall be imposed an administrative fine of RO1, 000, and the site will be closed for a month if the violation is repeated.”

The value of the fines collected will be transferred to the fund designated to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Article 4, “This decision shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall be enforced from the day following the date of its publication.”