RO 1000 fine for not returning tracking bracelet: Health Minister

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, on Thursday said there will be a fine of RO 1000 if someone refuses to return the tracking bracelet after the quarantine period. The minister was speaking at the 21st press conference of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

HIGHLIGHTS

Minister of Health: We have noticed carelessness in adhering to the precautionary measures.

Minister of Health: The arrival of vaccination does not mean the end of the epidemic.

Minister of Health: Talks are underway for the opening of all mosques. It may be noted that gatherings without social distancing rules are still prohibited

Minister of Health: As of yesterday, one death was recorded, and only one case was admitted to ICU.

Minister of Health: The decisions of the Supreme Committee are still in effect in terms of following the preventive and precautionary measures.

Minister of Health: Our main commitment relies on adhering to precautionary measures such as wearing a mask and continuous hand sterilization

Dr. Amal bint Saif al-Maani: The virus is a new one, developing day after day, and this is confirmed by research and studies on the rate of infection spread.

Minister of Health: With the support and directives of His Majesty the Sultan, the Sultanate is among 42 countries that received the vaccine

Dr. Amal bint Saif al-Maani: PfizerBioNTech vaccine is proven effective even against the new Covid19 strain

Minister of Health: A total of 22,749 people have received the vaccination, and the coverage rate stands at 82%.

Minister of Health: Some people are hesitant to receive the vaccine as they have misleading and false information about the vaccine

Minister of Health: There is no scientific evidence that the person who is vaccinated is not a carrier of the disease

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Education: The blended education system will be subject to evaluation according to the developments of the epidemiological situation in the Sultanate

Ministry of Education: We assure that from Sunday not everyone will return to the classrooms, but only a gradual return that will give us time to ensure smooth return to normal.

Ministry of Education: The decision on the gradual return of students to schools was based on positive results while implementing the health protocol in the first phase

Ministry of Education: Parents have the option not to send their kids to schools as per certain conditions set by the ministry

Minister of Health: The field is open for firms that produce vaccines and around 8 to 10 types of vaccines are likely to arrive in the first quarter

Minister of Health: There is constant coordination with the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs regarding the reopening of mosques, but gatherings in the absence of social distancing are still prohibited at this moment

Minister of Health: We affirm that vaccination is not compulsory but rather optional.

Minister of Health: The epidemiological situation worldwide is very worrying, and we do not recommend travel except for the most urgent necessity.

Minister of Health: Quarantine was changed in most countries of the world from 14 to 7 days, with the PCR test being taken on the eighth day.

The press meet is attended by Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, Member of the Supreme Committee on Covid19; Dr.Abaullah bin Khamis Ambusaidi, undersecretary of Ministry of Education, Dr Ali bin Humaid, director General of the General Directorate of Education of Governorate of Muscat, Faisal bin al Busaidi, assistant general manager of Information Technology, Ministry of Education and Amal bint Saif al Maani, Director of Infection Prevention and Control Department, Ministry of Health.