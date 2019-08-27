RO 10 m residential project for students

Muscat, August 27 – A RO 10 million project to provide affordable accommodation for students was launched in Al Khoud on Tuesday. Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Sarmi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education, laid the foundation stone for Al Farahidi Complex in the presence of Dr Khalid bin Salim al Matani, Chairman of BBH Group. Al Farahidi Complex, promoted by BBH group, is located near Sultan Qaboos University and a number of private university colleges in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat and other areas in Muscat Governorate.

It is only about three kilometres from Sultan Qaboos University and seven minutes away from it in addition to the integrated facilities and services that meet the needs of students. Dr Al Matani said, “Everyone is aware of the importance of having independent housing for university students in a modern style, which provides all the services and facilities they need in light of the growing numbers of students because of its positive impact in terms of academic achievement, where residents feel reassured and comfortable.”

He added, “The idea of establishing the student complex was based on the increasing need of students and their parents, as the absence of such projects makes them confused about getting suitable places to live, and their stay in regular apartments between residential neighbourhoods may not make them feel at ease. There would be concerns on safety as well. In turn, they may be a concern for families living in those neighbourhoods. Therefore, the development of this complex will achieve a suitable environment for students because of the comfort, safety and all service facilities under one roof.”

Al Farahidi Complex, which is built on 54,000 square metres, consists of 11 floors and includes 256 residential units offering 500 rooms, in addition to a commercial centre consisting of three floors. It has all the facilities and services the student needs including restaurants, cafes, hobbies, library and all other services in addition to the integrated infrastructure of roads and parking that can accommodate a thousand cars. Al Matani said, “In order for the resident student to enjoy complete comfort, buses will be provided to take students from the complex to the places of study, an additional service provided by the Al Farahidi Complex.”

