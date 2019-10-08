RNO organizes celebratory march

Muscat: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) on Tuesday organized a celebratory march on Muttrah seaside road by the crew of the Shabab Oman II to mark the ship’s homecoming from her fourth global tour.

Dubbed (Masts of Glory and Peace), Shabab Oman II’s European tour was aimed at disseminating sailing culture and traditions and acquainting the world of the rich Omani maritime history.

The procession was accompanied by symphonies played by the RNO musical band which reflected Oman’s deep-rooted maritime traditions.

A large crowd of citizens and residents aligned by the roadsides to watch the march. Visitors to the ship docked at the Port Sultan Qaboos expressed their admiration for roles played by the Shabab Oman in spreading messages of love and peace among the world nations and the victories achieved during the tour.

During her European tour, Shabab Oman II took part in Tall Ships Regattas held as part of maritime festivals as well tall boat races achieving excellent results.

