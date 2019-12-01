RNO ship Al Batinah retires from service

MUSCAT: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) on Sunday held a ceremony to mark Al Batinah navy ship’s retirement after almost three decades of service.

A decommissioning ceremony was held at the Said bin Sultan Naval Base under the auspices of Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of RNO.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the guard of honour gave military salute to the chief guest who inspected the front row and shook hands with the ship’s crew.

The ceremony began by lowering the flags from the ship’s mast. The ship’s commander then handed over the flag to the commander of RNO.

At the end, Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of RNO, honoured former commanders of the ship.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers of RNO, retired officers, commissioned and non-commissioned officers and personnel and RNO crews.

