RNO rescues Pakistani ship

Muscat: The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) on Monday evening carried out a rescue operation for a Pakistani wooden ship (launch) which experienced a technical failure in the Sea of Oman.

The launch was towed by an RNO vessel to a safe place north of Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat Governorate. — ONA

