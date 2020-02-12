Local 

RNO naval drill wraps up

Muscat: The joint naval exercise Khanjar Haad, carried out by the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) concluded, on Wednesday.

The participating vessels headed back to the Said Bin Sultan Naval Base on Wednesday marking the end of the exercise which saw participation of navies from friendly countries.

The exercise was held as part of RNO’s annual training plans and policies that aim to sustain preparedness and high efficiency level of RNO fleet and personnel in various military areas in accordance with the military naval strategies that are in line with the national missions and responsibilities undertaken by RNO. — ONA

