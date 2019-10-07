RNO marks return of Shabab Oman II

Muscat: The Royal Navy of Oman’s Vessel (RNOV) Shabab Oman II docked at Sultan Qaboos Port in Muttrah on Monday after participating in regattas, festivals and visiting several international ports and marinas as part of its fourth international journey to Europe themed (Masts of Glory and Peace) and as per the Royal Orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

On this occasion, the RNO organized an official reception to mark the return of the RNOV Shabab Oman II under the aupspices of Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq al Said, Advisor to His Majesty.

The ceremony began with the military salute to the chief guest who inspected the front row of the guard of honor.

When the ship docked, its captain invited Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq al Said, the ministers and senior invitees to board the ship (Shabab Oman II), to greet the crew of the ship and congratulate them on their achievements and their active participation in the voyage.

Sayyid Shihab and the attendees, toured the accompanying exhibition, which was held on the sidelines of the ship’s reception.

The exhibition included pictures that tell part of the history of the Sultanate’s maritime glories, and others embody the role of the ship in the dissemination of messages of friendship and peace in various stations and ports visited during the last voyage.

The occasion was attended by ministers, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and other military and security services, and senior officials. –ONA